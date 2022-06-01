23rd civil lawsuit filed against former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

A new lawsuit has been filed against former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, in which the woman is accusing him of sexual assault.The woman in the latest lawsuit said she wanted to file the suit back in 2021, but was taken to dinner by one of Watson's lawyers and was convinced not to do so.According to the lawsuit, the woman changed her mind after watching HBO's "Real Sports" piece on Watson. After watching that, the woman was "struck by the courage of the victims willing to step forward and speak, and was extremely displeased by (Deshaun) Watson and his legal team's mistreatment and revictimization of the (victims)," the suit states.The lawsuit, which is the 23rd civil lawsuit filed against the football star, states the woman had three encounters with Watson. The first session was on June 7, 2020. The second one was on Aug. 24, 2020. The last session was in late August or early September 2020, the suit states. She added that Watson's behavior grew during every massage.ABC13 reached out to Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin, who replied with the following statement: