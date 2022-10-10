Man accused of killing Deputy Dhaliwal fires his lawyers just prior to capital murder trial

Robert Solis, 47, is charged with capital murder after prosecutors said he shot Dhaliwal after a traffic stop, firing his gun several times.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just as the murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in 2019 was set to begin, there came a bombshell announcement from the defendant.

The events unfolded when Dhaliwal went back to his patrol cruiser after stopping Solis, who got out of his car and shot him in the back of the head, officials said.

During court proceedings Monday morning, just before the beginning of the trial, officials confirmed that Solis fired his attorneys, and plans to represent himself during the trial.

Dhaliwal was a well-known deputy who was considered to be a trailblazer for being the department's first Sikh deputy.

He also worked to change the agency's policy to allow religious expressions while on duty.

