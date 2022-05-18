funeral

Family and friends say final goodbyes to Deputy Robert Howard after deadly crash on Highway 249

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Family, friends and law enforcement officers will come together Wednesday morning to say their final goodbyes to Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Robert Howard.

Howard's funeral will be held at the Community of Faith Church in Hockley, Texas.

The public visitation begins at 10 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m.

The 27-year-old died last Wednesday after an accident with an 18-wheeler on Highway 249.

Howard's vehicle hit the back of a stopped 18-wheeler, causing the law enforcement unit to tear apart in what Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called a "pretty horrific impact."

Howard, who grew up in Jersey Village and was a Cy-Woods High School grad, leaves behind a wife, a 5-year-old son, and a 2-year-old daughter.

