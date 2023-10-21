The deputy who was shot during a traffic stop on Aug. 16 is still recovering. All donations from the fundraiser will help expense the deputy's road to recovery.

Barbecue fundraiser held for HCSO deputy after being shot during traffic stop in in NE Harris Co.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A fundraiser was held Saturday for Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joseph Anderson, who is still recovering after an Aug. 16 shooting during a traffic stop in northeast Harris County.

The event began at 10 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. at the 7900 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

Plates of barbecue pulled pork along with sandwiches, chips, cookies, and drinks were served and sold for $15.

Joel Garcia, a former HCSO deputy and current President of the Northwest Chapter of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, has assisted to set up the fundraiser to raise money for Anderson's recovery and medical expenses.

SEE RELATED STORY: Suspect at center of manhunt, Humble standoff charged with 4 counts of attempted capital murder

After the incident, Anderson underwent surgery and is reportedly now in stable condition. He has been with the department for 15 months, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

All donations will be given to Deputy Anderson to help offset his medical expenses.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.