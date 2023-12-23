Deputy struck in hand after gunfire exchange with suspected car burglar in NE Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy is said to be OK after exchanging gunfire with one of three suspects accused of breaking into cars in northeast Harris County on early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Deputies responded to a call around 3:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Cactus Bend regarding several suspects who were possibly breaking into vehicles.

Once the first deputy arrived, a search began for the suspects. When he went onto a particular street, he reportedly spotted several males.

As the deputy exited his patrol car, one of the suspects allegedly opened fire toward the deputy, striking him in his hand.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, in response, the deputy pulled out his weapon and fired back, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The two others reportedly fled the scene on foot.

HCSO says the suspect and the deputy were both taken to an area hospital.

Officials said the suspect's condition is unknown at this time.