Deputy says he was forced to fire at vehicle that allegedly tried to run him over in traffic stop

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy says he was forced to fire at a vehicle that allegedly tried to run him over during a traffic stop in a Humble neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to Harris County deputy constables, a deputy from Precinct 4 was pulling a vehicle over when the suspect allegedly tried to take off.

The deputy who fired at the driver said he thought the driver was going to hit him.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, he reportedly shot twice at the driver at 18401 West Lake Houston Parkway.

After a chase, deputies said the driver got away. They reported losing the vehicle along Steamboat Inn Drive.

Deputies looked at the houses in the neighborhood to see where the bullets went, but it remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.