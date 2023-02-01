Former Houston Texan Glover Quin, Jr. says leadership sets team's new head coach apart from the rest

He's back where it all started for him in the NFL, but the homecoming almost didn't happen. Here's what we mean.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday that former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and Texans great DeMeco Ryans will be the team's new head coach.

Ryans is set to be introduced at a press conference on Thursday, but rave reviews are already coming in from the team. Ringing endorsements from former Texans like J.J. Watt posted on Twitter, "You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start! I cannot wait to see what Meco does. One of the best teammates and leaders I've ever been around."

ABC13 spoke one-on-one with Ryans' former defensive teammate Glover Quin, Jr., who played with the team from 2009 to 2012. He told us why Ryans is the right guy for Houston.

"He's a great leader and a standup guy. Smart, very intelligent. He just has that demeanor and poise about him. I love everything about DeMeco -- a family guy, just so much that he stands for. The team needs that to restore the culture of Houston Texans football and bring the excitement back. So many former players can't wait to support and help him," Quin said.

Watch the full interview with Quin and ABC13 anchor Jonathan Bruce in the video player above. They also discussed the Texans' recent history of one-year coaches and if Ryans will be given the fair chance to succeed, as well as what it's going to take in the front office and on the field.

