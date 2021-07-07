Vaccinated people can still contract COVID, and here's how it can happen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10863246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Summer activities have begun! But if you're concerned about how to keep your child from a COVID-free summer, here's what experts advise.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is proving to be more contagious, and health care experts say that's not all."Because of the way that it spreads and its contagion, we've looked at the data showing that you're 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized," said Memorial Hermann's Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson.Doctors said this is why it's important to stay vigilant as the pandemic continues.Davidson added that parents should also pay attention to how their kids are feeling, especially given the fact that kids younger than 12 are not able to be vaccinated.Even if you are vaccinated, it's important to stay aware.A recent church camp outbreak brought attention to the Delta variant, which was discovered in three samples after 125 campers and adults reportedly tested positive for the virus.The Clear Creek Community Church youth ministry camp was held at a facility near Giddings, Texas last month."Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19," church officials said. "Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp. And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp. We seek to remain in contact with those impacted. If you, or someone in your family, begins to have symptoms, please seek medical attention immediately."Galveston County Health District officials said Friday that they were investigating the outbreak at the five-day event that was attended by around 450 adults and children in sixth through 12th grade. The first case was reported to them on June 27.Health officials in Galveston County said six of the people who tested positive were fully vaccinated.It's called a breakthrough case."Someone who is fully vaccinated, they're expected to be fully protected and yet they still come down with COVID," said Baylor College of Medicine's Dr. Stacey Rose. "That's considered a quote 'breakthrough case.' But, that's to actually be expected, again, because nothing is 100 percent effective."Breakthrough cases do happen but rarely, and usually, the symptoms are mild."From January to April, you're looking at .007 percent of people would have a breakthrough case, so that's extremely rare," said Davidson. "In April going forward to June, they changed the definition a little bit just to say we're really looking at those severe cases."Davidson said after that change, the numbers dropped to an even smaller fraction of a percent.If you are among the small group of breakthrough cases, doctors say you need to isolate. For most adults, isolation and precautions can be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset.Bottom line, doctors said breakthrough cases don't happen often, if they do, the case is often mild and your best protection against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated.