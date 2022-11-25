Has COVID-19 become commonplace like the flu? Dr. Hotez says not yet

Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine told ABC13 the decision could have an adverse impact on the fight against COVID-19.

The State of Texas will stop reporting COVID-19 vaccination data on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, which is a move reported by our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

According to that report, the state is taking that action to "normalize" its handling of the virus.

Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine told ABC13 the decision could have an adverse impact on the fight against COVID-19.

"(That data) would help to show you where we need to step up advocacy efforts," Hotez said. "That information is useful (in areas where vaccination rates are lower)."

SEE RELATED: Harris County health officials give recommendations to stay vigilant during upcoming holidays

Back to the idea of normalization, Hotez said we aren't at a point to put COVID-19 on the same level as the flu or the common cold.

"(We're still at) 120,000 deaths per year," Hotez said, who cited the current trend of about 300 nationwide COVID deaths per day. "A bad flu season would be considered 50,000 deaths per year."

The Chronicle also reported the state plans to reduce the frequency of COVID-19 case updates to just once a week beginning Nov. 30.

SEE ALSO: Is the US facing a potential 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19?

"Eventually, we will get on the other side of this pandemic," Hotez said. "I was hoping it would be 2022, but I'm hoping for better results in 2023."

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.