Delta variant confirmed in samples from League City church group COVID outbreak after summer camp

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After more than 125 adults and youth from a Galveston County church camp tested positive for COVID-19, county experts confirmed the Delta variant was identified in at least three test samples.The Clear Creek Community Church youth ministry camp was held at a facility near Giddings, Texas, last month."Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19," church officials said in a statement. "Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp. And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp. We seek to remain in contact with those impacted. If you, or someone in your family, begins to have symptoms, please seek medical attention immediately."Galveston County Health District officials said Friday they were investigating the outbreak at the five-day event that was attended by around 450 adults and children in sixth through 12th grades. The first case was reported to them on June 27.News of the outbreak forced Clear Creek Community Church leaders to cancel services for Sunday, July 4 and Wednesday, July 7.Of the 57 cases reported to date, the county's health district said on Tuesday that six are breakthrough cases, which are defined as someone becoming infected more than 14 days after their second COVID-19 vaccination. Forty-seven cases are in youth and adults 12 years and older, while 10 are in youth younger than 12 years, the district said."The Delta variant is highly contagious, more so than other strains. And people who are unvaccinated are at most risk," said Dr. Philip Keiser, with Galveston County local health authority.In addition to these 57 confirmed cases, more than 90 people - including non-Galveston County residents - have self-reported to the health district that they have tested positive.The Galveston County Health District is urging anyone who attended the camp and has been feeling sick, or had close contact with someone who is COVID positive, to get tested and quarantine at home.