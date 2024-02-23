Woman mauled by 4 stray dogs as BARC says it can only respond to 58% of calls

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in the hospital, and four dogs and six puppies were captured following a vicious attack in the Greater Fifth Ward.

According to the Houston Police Department, the attack happened last Friday at about 7:30 p.m. outside a park in the 5900 block of Collingsworth.

BARC responded and eventually seized and euthanized the four dogs involved in the attack. They also seized six puppies that weren't involved, but are believed to belong to one of the canines. According to a spokesperson, a witness was able to identify the dogs.

The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where she is currently intubated and has not been able to speak to officials, according to police.

"It is a citywide problem," Jarrad Mears, director of BARC, the city's animal shelter, said. "Unfortunately, since post-COVID-19, we've seen so many dogs dumped all over the city."

BARC received an additional 12,000 calls for service in the last two years, which Mears says indicates that the stray problem is worsening.

While covering the story, ABC13 spotted at least three stray dogs near the park where the woman was recently mauled.

According to BARC, in 2021, crews picked up 5,936 animals off the streets. In 2023, that number jumped to 10,931.

In the last two years, the city council approved funding for them to hire an additional four animal control officers. Still, Mears says that is not enough to get to their calls.

"We respond to calls based on the severity of the situation, not because we don't want to but because it's a manpower issue," Mears said.

According to Mears, the hot spots in Houston are District B, which encompasses the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens; District H, which includes the Second Ward and Independence Heights; and District I, incorporating communities east of downtown.

"You really need to remain vigilant when you are with your family out walking," Mears said.

BARC officials ask that if you see a stray animal, you call 311.

