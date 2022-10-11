24-year-old charged with murder in death of Club Onyx security guard, records state

DeLaunte Maxie was killed when an argument ensued between the suspect and the security guard outside Club Onyx, police said.

Plans for the future snuffed out in an act of violence while on the job. Only ABC13 obtained new surveillance images of people of interest in connection with a nightclub shooting that left a security guard dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of a strip club security guard in west Houston, records show.

DeLaunte Maxie, 32, was killed on Sept. 14 while working at Club Onyx.

According to investigators, one man got into an argument with the security guard outside the club in the 3100 block of Bering Drive near Richmond Avenue just after 3 a.m.

During the argument, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun but didn't fire it.

The gunman got into a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with black rims and paper tags and left, but then turned around and came back to the club, police said.

As Maxie approached the Jeep, he was shot once in the abdomen, according to investigators. Maxie was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to court documents, Anthony Glen Jones was arrested on Sept. 15 in Dallas. He was driving a stolen black Jeep that matched the description given in Maxie's murder.

Officers were able to compare Jones' booking photo to an image from the murder scene at Club Onyx and saw they matched, records state.

While Jones is not currently listed in Harris County jail, records show he was given a $500,000 bond.