Gunman wanted in killing of security guard outside strip club in W. Houston

A security guard was shot to death outside Club Onyx on Bering near Richmond early Wednesday morning, and the shooter is on the run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooter is on the run after a security guard was killed at a strip club early Wednesday morning in west Houston.

The deadly incident happened at Club Onyx in the 3100 block of Bering Drive near Richmond Avenue.

Police say that at about 2:30 a.m., one of the club's customers got into an argument with a security guard outside, then pulled out a gun, but didn't fire it.

The armed customer then got into a black Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with black rims and paper tags.

According to officials, the man left the club a few minutes later but was spotted coming back, making a U-turn at an intersection.

As the man stopped at the front entrance on the street, the security guard approached him.

Officials say that's when the man fired one round, hitting the guard in the stomach before driving off.

Police shared a surveillance image of the suspect, whom they describe as a Black man, 5'10," 230 pounds and wearing a black sweater or hoodie and orange shorts. Authorities say he also has long black and blonde dreadlocks.

The guard who was shot in the street was taken to the hospital, where he died.

After the shooting, a second guard fired back.

Officials told ABC13 that the club likely should've been closed, but they aren't sure if it was afterhours.

If anyone has information or recognizes the suspect, you're urged to call police.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.