Michigan Wolverines beat Washington Huskies in CFP championship game at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Michigan Wolverines are crowned the 2024 CFP national champions!

In a showdown between two undefeated college football teams with identical records, No. 1 Michigan beat the No.2 Washington Huskies, 34-13, at NRG Stadium Monday

Overall, Michigan dominated throughout the course of the game against Washington.

At halftime, Michigan dominated the Huskies, 17-10, with Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards scoring two touchdowns.

Concerning the Wolverines, running back Blake Corum delivered a dagger with a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, with Michigan leading over Washington, 26-13.

As for the Huskies, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was seen limping off the field after he was stepped on by his own teammate during the first play of the third quarter.

The college football season finale also featured two teams debuting in its first national football championship game.

Not to mention, the Bayou City has been no stranger to hosting marquee college sporting events in recent memory. Houston was selected to host the 2024 CFP title game back in 2017. In 2023, Houston hosted the Men's Final Four, where UConn beat San Diego State, 76-59.