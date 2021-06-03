storm damage

Did a small tornado hit Deer Park? Some residents think so

EMBED <>More Videos

Did a small tornado hit Deer Park? Some residents think so

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Deer Park are working to clean up the damage left behind by the severe weather that went through the area on Thursday.

Some believe a small tornado blew through the area as the damage is similar to the one from last year's tornado.

WATCH: Moment storms plowed through Deer Park
EMBED More News Videos

We've seen images of the damage, but Deer Park police shared this video, showing the moment the storms in the area picked up.



"Last summer, another tornado came through and did the exact same thing," said Deer Park resident Danny Painter, who has lived in the area for eight years.

While Painter says his home did not sustain any damage, his neighbor was not as fortunate.

"My neighbor's roof is inside of my yard, so a little bit," Painter said.

WATCH: Storms rip through New Caney neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

Storms ripped through a New Caney neighborhood as rain hit the Houston area on Wednesday, June 2.



But Painter's neighbor is not the only one. Mark McGuire with AO1 Roofing said they've received calls of multiple roof damage in the area.

"We knew a storm was coming in, but we didn't know the extent of it until there were some roofs blown off in the area," McGuire told ABC13.

Footage of the area showed downed trees and a pit that Painter said was dragged through the area again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdeer parkstormweatherstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM DAMAGE
Tree damages home and SUV during storm in N. Harris County
Caskets scattered around Louisiana as residents recover from Ida
Crews rush to restore power 5 days after Nicholas
Brazoria man found stuck under tree after Hurricane Nicholas struck
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News