Deer Park PD wants to talk to person who fired multiple gunshots at apartment complex

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in the Deer Park area are searching for a person of interest who fired more than 15 rounds at an apartment complex.

Police said the incident happened on April 14 at about 10 a.m. at the Falls of Deer Park apartment complex at 7201 Spencer Highway.

A person and two other individuals were walking around the apartment complex when one of them fired multiple rounds for no apparent reason.

Authorities said no injuries were reported, but there was damage to a metal stairwell at the apartments, and a handicap metal sign was hit. It's possible a bullet may have grazed the top of a vehicle at the apartments as well, police said.

Deer Park police are wanting to talk to the person of interest to figure out why they discharged the weapon.

Anyone with information on this person is urged to contact Lt. Brown at 281-930-2142.