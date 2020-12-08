Staff catch Deer Park ISD middle school student with gun at school

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A middle school student who brought a weapon into the building was caught on Monday afternoon, according to Deer Park Independent School District.

At Fairmont Junior High, students noticed a fellow classmate with a gun around 2:30 p.m. and reported it to a teacher, school officials said. After the teacher called the front office, the school resource officer, along with Pasadena police officers, came to take the student into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear how the student got the gun or why they brought it to school.

Investigators have yet to release the identity of the student.

Fairmont Junior High, located on Holly Bay Court, is home to about 825 students grades 6, 7 and 8.

RELATED: HISD changes story on gun charges tied to on-campus incidents
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 is looking at gun incidents at schools and whether anyone has been criminally charged for making firearms accessible to minors.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deer parkschoolsstudent safetystudentsguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
Findings of investigation into Fort Hood to be released today
Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base
Accused killer out on bond charged with another murder
Cold start to Tuesday, storms return Friday
Study finds safest way to drive without spreading COVID-19
Possible human smuggling uncovered in SW Houston
Show More
These Houston-area hospitals to get 1st shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
What happens between now and Inauguration Day
Can employers force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
TX frontline workers could get vaccines in just days
Chuck Yeager, test pilot who broke sound barrier, dies at 97
More TOP STORIES News