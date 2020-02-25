HISD tight-lipped about gun charges related to on-campus incidents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When students poured out of Bellaire High School after a deadly shooting last month, it was at least the second gun-related incident there this school year.

Two more guns have been found on HISD high school campuses since then, and Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said the district was holding parents accountable.

However, when ABC13 began asking questions and requesting public information, HISD changed the story.

"One of the things we are doing now, if students are found in possession of a gun, [HISD Police] Chief Cordova is submitting that to the DA's Office if it's a parent's gun," Lathan said during a Feb. 6 meeting.

ABC13 asked the HISD press office for the names of adults who had been charged.

They refused to provide those names and only sent the following statement:

"In three of the four recent cases in which firearms were recovered on HISD campuses, district police issued citations to adults for making a firearm accessible to a minor."

ABC13 then requested, under the law, the public portion of those citations.

"HISD does not possess information responsive to your below request," was the first response from an HISD lawyer.

ABC13 then asked about the contradiction and received a second response.

"HISD police officers have filed complaints with Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office. The HISD Police Department does not possess copies of the complaints and/or citations. You may make your request for the documents to Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office."

ABC13 contacted the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office. After checking, a spokeswoman said no one knew what HISD was talking about.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office and Houston Municipal Courts also had no records of charges and/or citations against adults stemming from guns found on campus.

Monday afternoon, ABC13 asked HISD for clarification again and did not receive response.

