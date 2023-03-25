Investigation underway after Deer Park woman found dead in small house fire, firefighters say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in the Deer Park area after a woman was found dead inside a home after a small fire, officials said.
On Friday at about 11 p.m., crews with the Deer Park Fire Marshal's Office responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Pickerton Street.
Firefighters said the small fire was contained in an upstairs bedroom, where a woman was found dead.
The woman was the only occupant inside the home at the time, investigators said.
Investigators are determining the cause of the fire.