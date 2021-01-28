2 years after ITC fire, leaders speak on environmental effects

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5203559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What are the chemicals burning in the ITC fire?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been 22 months since the days-long inferno at the ITC Deer Park facility that burned tanks holding gasoline components and drove away nearby residents.Since the March 2019 disaster, Harris County leaders have kept a close eye on the overall environmental impacts that came from those memorable days.On Thursday, those officials are informing residents on what has happened to the air and water quality from that incident, as well as the actions they've put into place to protect the area since then.A news conference that includes County Judge Lina Hidalgo and various chemical research experts is underway.There are different reasons to why the ITC Fire is one of the most memorable disasters in recent Houston-area history.Aside from the air quality impact, images taken from that week served as a reminder of the fire lasting longer than most thought.Sparking on the afternoon of March 17, 2019, the inferno spread to seven tanks, and fire officials expected the flames to burn off two days after it began. It took three days for the fire to be completely out.In the immediate aftermath, the Environmental Protection Agency said no hazardous levels were detected in air or water samples, with the latter concerning runoff that seeped into the Houston Ship Channel.But four days after the disaster, nearby cities of Deer Park and Galena Park issuedafter high levels of benzene were found.On March 22, three tanks on the ITC facility reignited but were quickly contained.ITC officials said the first tank that caught fire contained NAPHTHA. The fire then spread to a second tank containing XYLENE. Both are gasoline components.Officials said the components were in gas blend stocks used in the production of finished gasoline and base oil used for machine lubrication. Another tank that caught fire contained Toluene, which is used in nail polish remover, glue and paint thinner, plant officials told Eyewitness News.In December 2019, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office officially ruled the cause of the fire as an accident.