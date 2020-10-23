Deer Park mother believes school is discriminating against her young son for wearing earrings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6700049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Transgender student at Louise HS says she is being forced to follow the dress code for a boy.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- At 7 years old, Damian Jilote recently returned to the classroom, but ran into a problem."It shouldn't matter the gender, it's just earrings," says Selena Cantu, Damian's mother.Cantu said the principal at Carpenter Elementary School told her Damian's earrings violates the school's dress code policy.She calls it discrimination.Cantu says removing his earrings to comply with the rules is causing Damian to contract an ear infection, so she sent him to school with band-aids over his lobes.But she says that didn't work."She (the principal) just keeps saying it's part of (the) dress code and, even though he put Band-Aids over them, he's still wearing them and she cannot allow him into the school," Cantu said.She brought the issue up at a recent school board meeting and asked the district to revise its policy.Administrators released a statement in response to ABC13's inquiry about the issue.Cantu, who says her son has been wearing earrings since he was little, is hoping the district finds some compassion and allows him to wear them."I feel like he should just be able to wear what he wants to wear if he feels comfortable," Cantu said. "He thinks he looks good in earrings and if he feels that way and he's confident with his earrings, why not let him do it?"She says she has filed a complaint and says she's waiting for the superintendent to review it.Cantu's complaint is the latest in a series of dress code concerns across the region this year. In August, a federal judge ruled that Barbers Hill ISD's policy on hair was discriminatory after two Black students were suspended over the length of their dreadlocks.The American Civil Liberties Union weighed in with a letter to hundreds of school districts demanding that dress codes be revised, claiming the policies are unconstitutional and discriminatory.