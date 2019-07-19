Pearland ISD introduces more relaxed dress code for new school year

Pearland ISD introduced its new "more relaxed" dress code for the 2019-2020 school year.
The district is allowing students to wear a variety of shirts and blouses that include colors, solids, stripes, prints and plaids.
Students will also be allowed to wear any color dresses or jumpers, as long as they're no more than 3" above the knee and have sleeves.
Parents zoned to the area seemed fairly pleased with the district's new dress code. Many parents commented that they were thrilled about the changes, and are excited to shop for their children.
For a full list of the dress code, visit pearlandisd.org.