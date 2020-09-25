coronavirus texas

Fewer people taking COVID-19 tests, Harris Co. Judge says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As more Texas business owners increase the capacity inside their establishments and more students head back to school, new data shows the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 has dropped significantly in the Houston area.

During the summer, some Houston and Harris County testing sites would reach capacity quickly, taking days or weeks to get results. Now, thousands of tests are going unused each day, but people are getting results quicker.

The lack of testing being performed is a concern to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

"We always need folks to get tested," Hidalgo explained. "That's very important. If you don't have symptoms, but you've been in contact with somebody who has COVID [or] you've been to an event that exposed you to a lot of people--please, please get tested."

Harris County testing sites have the capacity to test about 3,000 people a day. Right now, the county health department said only 500 to 600 people a day are getting tested.

Hidalgo said the start of the school year and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest reopening plans, which allow businesses to increase capacity to 75%, are reasons why people should consider getting tested.

ABC13 also requested Houston's testing numbers, but a health department spokesperson said there was a drop in the number of people getting tested a few weeks ago, and that number hasn't spiked up since. The spokesperson also said each week there are about two dozen testing locations, but none have closed early due to capacity.

The state of Texas is testing less as well. On Aug. 1, Texas ranked No. 38 in the U.S. in testing. As of the end of September, Texas ranks No. 44.

Lower testing is helping people learn results faster. This summer, it took days or weeks for people to get results.

Harris County Health Department said the turn-around time for receive results is now less than three days. The county's threat level for COVID-19 remains in the red.

Hidalgo said despite declining cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations, she's not comfortable lowering the meter, but the county is getting closer.

"We designed the system so that we would come out of red better than we went into it," Hidalgo said. "Why? Because if all you're doing is going back into the situation we were in before a crisis, then what we're going to have is a crisis all over again."

Please visit the Harris County Health Department's website or Houston's Emergency Operations Center website for COVID-19 testing locations.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyhoustonback to schoolcoronavirus testinggreg abbottcoronavirusreopen texascoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemicabbottcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Mayor Turner to Houston bars: 'Consider yourself forewarned'
Houston doctor says next 6 weeks will be 'pretty dark'
Why you should get tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving
Could Houston be placed under a curfew order?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
RodeoHouston will commit $14M for scholarships for 2021 event
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Woman's body found near bayou in Galveston
Show More
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Giving Tuesday: How KCM Helps Families Survive Pandemic
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News