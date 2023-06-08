Portion of deck collapses at Stahlman Park at Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of a walkway deck collapsed Thursday at the Stahlman Park Event Center in Surfside Beach.

It happened at about 1 p.m. at 2211 Bluewater Highway.

Officials have not yet confirmed how many injuries, if any. We have heard that at least one Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene.

From SkyEye, a number of people can be seen at the building, including a group of young people wearing matching yellow t-shirts. They appear to be roughly junior high to high school age.

