All teenagers taken to the hospital after a deck at Stahlman Park gave out have been released from care, Bayou City Fellowship said.

All teens from Bayou City Fellowship camp released from hospital after Surfside Beach collapse

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- All teenagers at a faith-based summer camp injured in last Thursday's Surfside Beach elevated walkway collapse are now out of hospital care.

Organizers of the Bayou City Fellowship camp offered that update on Sunday after disclosing that two of the 20 teenagers in the Stahlman Park collapse remained hospitalized Friday.

They also offered some fortunate news: none of the teens required surgery for their injuries.

Students from Cypress, Tomball, and Spring Branch were part of the camp, according to Brazoria County officials.

Five of those injured were flown by Life Flight to the hospital, while the remaining teenagers were taken by ambulance or private transport.

The ages of the victims vary from 14 to 18 years of age.

Bayou City Fellowship said a total of 78 students were in Surfside Beach, and the collapse took place when campers from the Cypress area gathered for a group picture.