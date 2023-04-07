Death investigation underway after 2 people found dead inside Spring home, deputies say

It's unclear how the two died, but deputies say they are not searching for anyone. Officials have not yet said why someone called authorities to check on them.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to determine how two people died after their bodies were found inside their Spring home on Thursday.

At about 4:15 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a welfare check at the 25000 Block of Oakhurst Drive.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the two victims, identified as 28-year-old Maria Olvera and 55-year-old Paul Bailiff, dead inside the home.

Authorities have not yet said how they are connected or why someone asked police to check on them.

It's unclear how they died, but deputies say they are not searching for anyone.

Deputies said the incident's circumstances are still being investigated, but it appears to be an isolated event, adding there is no threat to the public.