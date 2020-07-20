Texas school district holding special meeting today over hair policy that led to cousins' suspensions

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas school district will hold a special meeting Monday after one of its students and his cousin were suspended for violating the school dress code by wearing their hair in dreadlocks.
Teen DeAndre Arnold's fight over how he wore his wear received national attention, with the student inspiring anti-discrimination legislation in Texas. DeAndre was also invited to attend the Oscars this past February by filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry, who won the Academy Award for best animated short film for his documentary, "Hair Love."
Monday afternoon at the Barbers Hill ISD meeting, arguments will be heard over grievances the ACLU of Texas and the Juvenile Children's Advocacy Project of Texas (JCAP) filed on behalf of DeAndre and his cousin Kaden Bradford.
DeAndre was a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu in January 2020. He had dreadlocks for years and said it was part of his identity and culture. DeAndre's family is from Trinidad, and he said the men in his family often grow their dreadlocks to below their waist.
But the teen was suspended for his hair style, with district officials saying it wasn't about race and that dreadlocks are allowed, just not at his length.
"There is no dress code policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing of the hair," superintendent Greg Poole said earlier this year. "Our policy limits the length. It's been that way for 30 years."
DeAndre wasn't allowed to return to school or attend his graduation ceremony unless he cut his hair, his family said.
The ACLU of Texas said his cousin Kaden was in the middle of his sophomore year when the dress and grooming policy was revised to prohibit male students from wearing long hair. Kaden was also suspended by school officials and enrolled in a different school.
Kaden is asking the school board to allow him to return to Barbers Hills for his junior year of high school.
The ACLU of Texas and JCAP filed an administrative grievance to challenge the district's hair policy as unconstitutional and discriminatory on the basis of race and ask. The groups also want the district to immediately change its grooming policy and allow Kaden to go back to school to graduate with his friends.
The public can comment during the meeting, which will be held virtually on Zoom, but must fill out this participation request form by noon.
The meeting is at 3 p.m.
In the previous video above, DeAndre Arnold talked to ABC13's Chauncy Glover about his journey.
