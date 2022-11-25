2 critically injured, 2 dead after shooting at Spring Branch area home, officials say

Officials are still looking into how the situation unfolded.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in the Spring Branch area on Thursday evening, officials said.

Caution tape, multiple squad cars, and two Northwest police officers were posted in front of a home where officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Bagget Lane near Writ Road.

As officers arrived, preliminary information stated that a man and woman were confirmed dead at the scene.

In contrast, a 15-year-old boy and another man were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

Houston police are en route to determine more about this incident.