1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting at Pasadena apartment complex

#Breaking overnight: Three young men shot at Red Pines Apartments in Pasadena around 10 p.m. One died, two injured and flown to hospital via Life Flight. Police say they are all under the age of 20. Investigators still here working the scene. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/lqJ6wg1LF7 — Rosie Nguyen (@RosieABC13) June 27, 2022

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to a shooting Sunday night that killed one person and injured two others at an apartment complex. They say all three male victims are under the age of 20.Pasadena police responded to a shooting call around 10 p.m. at the Red Pines Apartments on Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.When officers arrived, they said they found the first victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a car. They found the second victim collapsed in a building just south of where the gunshots were heard.Those two were taken to a hospital by Life Flight. The third victim was found dead north of the scene, police said."We do have some witnesses, two subjects running. But at this time, it's unknown if they were suspects or if they were running for other reasons, being scared by hearing the gunshots," said Sgt. Raul Granados with the Pasadena Police Department.He said they found several bicycles at the scene. At this time, they do not know what the motive is and have not identified any suspects.If you have any information, you're asked to contact police at (713) 477-1511.