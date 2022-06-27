triple shooting

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting at Pasadena apartment complex

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting at Pasadena apartments

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to a shooting Sunday night that killed one person and injured two others at an apartment complex. They say all three male victims are under the age of 20.

Pasadena police responded to a shooting call around 10 p.m. at the Red Pines Apartments on Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.

When officers arrived, they said they found the first victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a car. They found the second victim collapsed in a building just south of where the gunshots were heard.

Those two were taken to a hospital by Life Flight. The third victim was found dead north of the scene, police said.



"We do have some witnesses, two subjects running. But at this time, it's unknown if they were suspects or if they were running for other reasons, being scared by hearing the gunshots," said Sgt. Raul Granados with the Pasadena Police Department.

He said they found several bicycles at the scene. At this time, they do not know what the motive is and have not identified any suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police at (713) 477-1511.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenadeadly shootingtriple shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
Man charged in triple shooting at bar that left 1 man dead
Gunman kills ex, 2nd woman, then himself outside Iowa church: police
3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church
Houston teen shot to death during parade in NOLA, police say
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot after fight with security guard at Panda Express: HPD
US basketball star Brittney Griner due in Russian court
A chance for rain and storms every day
Man arrested, charged in deadly road rage shooting on the Gulf Freeway
Woman asks 13-year-old son to hide her sister's body, records show
Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public
Avalanche win Stanley Cup, beat Lightning 2-1
Show More
Pct. 4 Deputy Darryl Garrett released from hospital after fatal ambush
2 shot, including 9-year-old at Wharton apt. complex, police say
2 killed in shooting at SE Houston tire shop, police say
At least 6 dead, 200 injured after stands collapse during bullfight
Man dies after being shot by 2 suspects while walking on a sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News