2 people killed, man arrested after 'aggressively' waving gun near gas station in NW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people were killed during a shooting near a gas station in northwest Houston on Saturday morning, according to police.

At about 8:10 a.m., Houston Police Department officers said they received a call from a passerby who allegedly saw a man aggressively waving a gun near an Exxon in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane.

Upon arrival, HPD Lt. Mark Contreras said the man "blurted out that he killed a few people," including his cousin.

Police arrested a man, who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, and recovered a gun at the scene.

Investigators said the man appeared to be mentally impaired.

About a block away from where the man was spotted, officers said they found two men and one woman who were shot.

The woman and one of the men died from their gunshot wounds, according to police.

The other man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Contreras said.

Police describe the second scene to be about an acre of land with large shipping containers in a wooded area.

Another man who was asleep inside one of those containers at the time of the shooting was detained, but police say the man was unaware of what was happening.

Investigators believe multiple people live inside these containers. It is unclear if the suspect lives there too.

