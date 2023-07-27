Motorcyclist killed in wreck with big rig on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on the Southwest Freeway near the West Sam Houston Parkway.

The wreck happened at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The motorcyclist died at the scene. The southbound freeway lanes have been completely shut down for the investigation.

Traffic is forced to exit at Bissonnet St. Please seek alternate routes.

