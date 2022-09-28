Galveston bartender accused of improperly serving suspect in deadly golf cart crash

A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a month after four people were killed in a Galveston golf cart crash involving an alleged drunk driver, a bartender accused of improperly serving the suspect has been arrested, according to authorities.

On Sept. 26, Gil Garcia was arrested by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents after it was alleged that he served 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza, who is facing charges in a deadly crash.

Garcia was charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person. The 58-year-old man was booked into the Galveston County Jail. He was identified as an employee of Gloria's Lounge in Galveston.

TABC agents said Garcia was working as a bartender the night of Aug. 6, when Espinoza's vehicle crashed into a golf cart at the intersection of 33rd Street and Avenue R, killing four passengers.

The victims, Felipe Bentancur, 49; Destiny Uvalle, 25; Brailyn Cantu, 14; and Kaisyn Bentancur, 4, were members of a family visiting Galveston Island on vacation.

"This tragic case illustrates why it's so important that alcohol retailers take steps to prevent sales to customers who show signs of intoxication," Thomas Graham, TABC's executive director, said. "Businesses can help prevent deadly crashes by following the law and educating employees on how to identify signs of intoxication. Businesses that are found to have contributed to serious injury or loss of life will be held accountable."

Graham added that anyone convicted of selling alcohol to an intoxicated person could face a fine of not more than $500 and up to a year in jail. Businesses in violation could face TABC administrative action, including a fine or a temporary suspension of their alcohol license or permit.

A TABC administrative case against Gloria's Lounge remains pending.

