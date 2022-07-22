dog attack

Dog owner arrested in connection to deadly attack on 71-year-old man in Fresno

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 47-year-old Fresno man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old man who was mauled by seven dogs earlier this week.

Samuel Cartwright is charged with attack by dog resulting in death, a second-degree felony.

Cartwright is in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.



The attack happened on Monday.

According to Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Freddy Garcia was attacked by seven pit bulls in the 4300 block of Mark Terrance Lane as he walked to the store.

"A gentleman was walking to the store when he was attacked by several vicious dogs. He was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann hospital where he was pronounced dead," said Fagan.

All seven dogs, who are a pit bull mix, belong to Cartwright, authorities said, adding that the animals have been captured by deputies and animal control.


"If you have a dangerous dog, it is your responsibility to keep your dog secure, to keep the members in the community safe. I can tell you, as the district attorney, if you fail to do that, you will be held accountable, and right now my office is considering charges against those who may be responsible for this attack," said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.

In 2005, a law was created to charge dog owners with a second-degree felony.

The video above is from our previous reporting on the deadly attack.

