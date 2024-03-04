21-year-old driver charged with DWI after passenger riding on hood of car was killed in crash: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was arrested after his passenger riding the hood of his car was ejected and killed along the North Freeway on Sunday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said 21-year-old Thiago Ortega Gamaro is charged with driving while intoxicated.

At about 4:35 a.m., police said Gamaro was driving a white Honda Accord at a high speed with his passenger on the hood of the car.

That's when the 21-year-old passenger, whose identity has not been released, was ejected, landed on the ground, and was hit by one or more vehicles, HPD said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police said Gamaro was determined to be driving drunk and was charged for his role in the crash.