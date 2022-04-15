HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after he was ejected from his car in a rollover crash early Friday morning in north Houston.
According to Harris County sheriff's deputies, the man lost control after rear-ending another driver in the 13500 block of the I-45 North Freeway northbound feeder road approaching the intersection with Rankin just after midnight.
The driver hit a retaining wall and rolled multiple times, deputies said. The car came to a stop upside down in the U-turn lane.
Deputies said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Deputies said that although the rear-ended driver was not at-fault, he exhibited clues of being intoxicated and was arrested for DWI. He was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Man dies after being ejected from car during rollover crash on I-45 near Rankin
ROLLOVER CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News