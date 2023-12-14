1 dead after crash with 18-wheeler carrying oversized load sheers roof off car in Tomball, HCSO says

It appeared the car drove under steel beams, which extended past the flatbed of an 18-wheeler, sheering the car's roof off. SkyEye spotted an oversized load sign with red flags on the ends of the beams.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying an oversized load on FM-2978 in Tomball.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened at 24999 FM-2978, near where the roadway becomes Hufsmith-Kohrville Road.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a car was spotted with its roof torn off.

It appeared the car drove under the oversized load, sheering the roof off. Gonzalez said one occupant inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other people were transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The 18-wheeler appeared to be carrying large steel beams. The beams extended several feet past the flatbed of the trailer. SkyEye spotted an oversized load sign on the trailer with red flags on the ends of the beams. It was unclear if an escort vehicle was traveling with the 18-wheeler.

All northbound lanes of FM-2978 were closed as crews investigated the fatal crash.

