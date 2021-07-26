Houston stretch of highway named deadliest in the U.S. by new report

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fresh off landing on a prestigious list of best cities in the world (thanks, Time!), Houston now has the dubious distinction of being home to one of the most deadly stretches of highway on the globe.
A new report from Budget Direct, which crunched numbers with the firm NeoMam, reveals that the most deadly road in the United States is Interstate 45, running north from Galveston to Dallas through Houston. By the numbers, the highway has seen 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles of roadway, per the study.
More data from 2019 notes that the Houston area is the most lethal stretch of I-45 with some 73 deaths.
Budget Direct, in its report, also points to a recent article by The Texan on Harris County's filing of a federal lawsuit against the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to halt a plan for expanding Interstate 45.
