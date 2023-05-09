Man's body found in Aldine-area ditch, Harris County sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch in the Aldine area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Twitter about the discovery just before 4 p.m.

Gonzalez said the corpse was found partially submerged in a ditch near the roadway in the 11200 block of Foy Lane.

Although details are limited, investigators said the body belonged to a man. It is unclear how the man died or how long his body was lying in the ditch.

