7 tornadoes touched down in SE Texas in 1 weekend, NWS concludes

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service Houston confirmed a total of seven tornadoes touched down across southeast Texas late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Now, communities are working to repair damage and clean up debris.The seventh tornado, which officials said was an EF0, was confirmed in Dayton, Texas.The other six were reported in Humble, Kingwood, Montgomery, near IAH Airport and in Spring Branch.The sixth tornado is mostly EF0, but with some EF1 damage, according to officials. The estimated winds reached 90 mph.All of the tornadoes reported across the region were considered lower-end, EF0 or EF1 tornadoes on the Fujita scale.The scale defines an EF0 tornado by 65 to 85 mph winds and an EF1 tornado by 86 to 110 mph winds.SkyEye flew over Humble and Kingwood Monday morning, surveying the destruction left behind by the tornadoes that touched down in the communities.The SkyEye video showed roofs completely ripped off several buildings and heavy, twisted metal strung across neighborhoods.No known injuries had been reported as a result of the severe weather.In other areas, trees could be seen smashed into homes.In Kingwood, an EF1 tornado caused a tree to fall into one family's home. The tree barely missed their daughters' bedrooms."Everything just started shaking," Avery Terry said. "We were in bed and it was vibrating our bed (and) the windows. It just hit so fast and so quick, and then it was gone. It was very, very loud and pretty crazy."In Montgomery, the roof was blown off Yo Mama's Pit BBQ.