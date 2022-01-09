ABC13 viewers capture video of funnel cloud along Beltway 8 near Bush Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 viewers sent us video of a funnel cloud they spotted near George Bush Intercontinental Airport off of Beltway 8 and John F Kennedy Boulevard.At least two businesses in the same area also reported wind and water damage.Video sent in by Jimmy and Katrina shows a funnel cloud, according to ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog. The pair said they pulled over while they were driving along Beltway 8 near I-45 and US-59 to capture the possible tornado.Another viewer, Katelynn, also captured a rotating cloud off Beltway 8 and JFK Boulevard. A Comfort Suites along the same road reported wind damage to its roof and sign.Meghan Ricketts, an HR generalist at Process Insights, said the roof of their building nearly collapsed off World Houston Parkway."Everything has been affected," Ricketts said. "Our warehouse, where we keep products, has been affected. Our offices, the cubicles, the management offices, all of those have water damage. Even the break room, and then our lab where, you know, we do a lot of our magic. If you look at the roof, it's sagging from the weight of the water. Honestly, I'm honestly not shocked that it hasn't spilled out yet."Ricketts said no one was inside the building at the time and employees may have to work remotely until the damage is repaired."It could have been a lot worse," Ricketts said, "We're looking at pulling the carpets and repairing the roof."