Collapsed house under construction among storm damage reported in Montgomery County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11445023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SEE STORM DAMAGE: From a shredded metal roof to insulation and debris in the trees, ABC13's Patrina Adger surveyed possible tornado damage in a Humble neighborhood.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- When storms and possible tornadoes moved through southeast Texas overnight, residents in Montgomery County woke up to widespread damage.Video captured damage at Ransom's Steakhouse and Saloon on Steward Drive. Part of the roof was ripped and torn apart around 10 p.m. Saturday.ABC13 crews at the scene saw another restaurant nearby that also sustained roof damage.In the town of Montgomery, the wind was powerful enough to take down a house that was under construction.The framing completely collapsed, leaving the roof on the ground.The wind and lightning from the storm also damaged trees and fences around the home.Video shows a tree split in half, with other debris throughout the roadway.