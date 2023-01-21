Innocent woman's spine severed during shooting outside of northwest Harris County bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother is now paralyzed after being shot outside a bar in northwest Harris County. The alleged shooter is in jail.

David Castellon, 35, was arrested on Tuesday for the Jan. 11 shooting outside Tijuana Nite Club on Tower Oaks and Jones Road in northwest Harris County.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit say Alexandria Wehner was not the intended target. She was an innocent victim when she was shot.

Surveillance video from a neighboring business shows she and her friend arriving at the bar. They had just gotten out of the car.

At that point, investigators believe Castellon was arguing with someone else in a car when he opened fire in Wehner's direction, changing her life forever.

"In this current pending case, the defendant pointed the weapon towards people in a parking lot, discharged a firearm. One of the bullets struck the complainant, severed her spinal cord. She is paralyzed from the waist down," a prosecutor read during Castellon's first court appearance on Wednesday.

Investigators say he fled the shooting scene and buried the gun in his neighbor's yard. He was out on bond on a two-year deferred sentence for a felon in possession charge, and was also a suspect in a Christmas Eve aggravated robbery that happened at the gas station two doors down from the bar.

Castellon is now charged in the shooting, the robbery, for allegedly burying the gun, and for having it as a felon. His total bond is $650,000.

Wehner has three children, including two girls and a boy. Her friends are raising money for equipment and expenses to adapt her home. They are also asking for prayers.

If you would like to help, donations are being accepted through Zelle at mommybundy3@yahoo.com

Tijuana is an after-hours bar, where last March, a man was shot to death inside his SUV in the parking lot.

