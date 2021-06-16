Son of ex-NFL star Vince Wilfork allegedly stole and sold his Super Bowl rings for $62K

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The son of retired NFL star and former Houston Texan Vince Wilfork is accused of stealing his father's two Super Bowl rings.
D' Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, 23, was arrested on May 22 in Friendswood after being charged with theft - property greater than $300,000.
Officials say his father, who retired in 2017 after playing two seasons with the Texans, thought he had misplaced the Super Bowl rings and his two AFC Championship rings, so he didn't immediately report the items stolen or missing to police.
Court records show that Wilfork also discovered he was missing several others items of jewelry, including a 10K white gold diamond necklace, white gold bracelets and three pairs of diamond earrings.
Wilfork estimated the total loss of the jewelry was approximately $400,000.
Police say it wasn't until May 10 that Wilfork discovered the jewelry was missing because he received an email from someone in a memorabilia group saying they had the rings and wanted to know if they were authentic.
According to authorities, Holmes-Wilfork sold the rings for $62,000 more than a year ago. On March 11, 2020, the son also allegedly pawned eight of his dad's items for $4,600.
Police tracked down the jewelry after speaking with the business on May 17, 2021. Two days later, authorities had the rings.
In court documents, Wilfork said he never gave his son permission to take or sell any of his jewelry, which he claimed were all removed from his primary bedroom closet without his consent.
Wilfork earned the Super Bowl rings as a defensive lineman with the New England Patriots, the team where he spent 11 seasons of his 13-year career.
He helped bring two championships to New England with victories in Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLIX.
Wilfork was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.
After his tenure with New England, Wilfork signed a two-year deal worth $9 million with the Texans in 2015.
He retired from the league as a member of the Patriots at age 35 on Aug. 9, 2017.
Holmes-Wilfork is out on $300,000 bond. He is expected back in court on July 30.
Son of ex-NFL star Vince Wilfork allegedly stole and sold his Super Bowl rings for $62K
JEWELRY THEFT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News