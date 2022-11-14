Man arrested, charged after shooting into crowd watching women fight, killing 19-year-old, HPD says

HPD said it started as a group of people watching two women fight before an unidentified person fired into the crowd, causing someone to shoot back.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made after a 19-year-old man was gunned down in a crowd that was watching women fight in southwest Houston, according to police.

The suspect, 24-year-old Darius Jones, is charged with murder after Ronskie Leday was shot to death near Westheimer.

Witness statements and evidence from the scene identified Jones as the suspect in this case, police said.

On Nov. 7, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Jones was arrested outside of San Antonio by the Frio County Sheriff's Department on unrelated charges on Nov. 9.

On Oct. 30, officers responded to a shooting at about 4:50 p.m. at 2500 Joel Wheaton Road, according to Houston police.

Upon arrival, first responders found Leday with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from Xhale Cafe at 13711 Westheimer Road shows a group of women beginning to fight. As the fight ensues, men can be seen beginning to break up the fight.

While attempting to break up the fight, Jones allegedly opens fire at the crowd and runs away from the scene, documents show.

The crowd dispersed and left Leday on the road, according to police.

According to Jones' charging documents, Leday's mother told authorities that her other son, Roshawn Leday, and his girlfriend were with the victim when the shooting happened, and that Jones shot her son.

Jones was identified as the suspect by witnesses, who also told investigators he shot Leday.

Leday's brother reported to the Houston Police Department that he was in a 4-wheeler with his friend, Karon Scott, and that his girlfriend was with Ronskie following behind in blue Dodge Charger.

The victim's brother said his girlfriend got into a fight with three women who were driving through the area in a dark grey sedan and never got out of the car.

The brother reported that sometime later, the same vehicle and a white sedan pulled into where they were hanging out.

Surveillance video from a Valero gas station at 13905 Westheimer shows a white Chevy Cruze that Jones arrived in, according to the charging documents.

That's when two women got out of the gray sedan and started fighting with Roshawn Leday's girlfriend, while Jones stood away.

Scott told investigators he saw Jones holding what he believed was a gun and said, "Stop clutching," which meant that using a gun was not necessary.

Jones allegedly told Scott, "I'm not. I'm going to let them fight." But then, he ran up to the group and shot Leday twice at close range.

Witnesses told police the victim attempted to run before collapsing.

According to the charging documents, Scott said in fear of being shot, he ran to a car and hid.

Jones remains in the Frio County Jail awaiting extradition to Harris County.

