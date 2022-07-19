Texans running back Darius Anderson charged with burglary with intent to rape, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson has been charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to records from the Harris County District Clerk.A warrant was issued for the 24-year-old Richmond, Texas, native last Friday, but court records show he is no longer in custody.The Texans released a statement on Monday evening, saying, "We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."Anderson played football at George Ranch High School in Fort Bend County, where he was a star athlete, leading his team to a state championship in 2015.He went on to play for Texas Christian University from 2016 to 2019, when he led in rushing his senior year.Anderson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Texans in January. He was added to the team's practice squad in December 2021 and has not yet played in an NFL game, according to information from the league.Anderson was previously signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts in January 2021, but was waived by the club later that year, in August.He is expected in court on Wednesday morning.