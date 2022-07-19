arrest

Texans running back Darius Anderson charged with burglary with intent to rape, records show

EMBED <>More Videos

Texans RB Darius Anderson arrested, charged with a first-degree felony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson has been charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to records from the Harris County District Clerk.

A warrant was issued for the 24-year-old Richmond, Texas, native last Friday, but court records show he is no longer in custody.

The Texans released a statement on Monday evening, saying, "We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

Anderson played football at George Ranch High School in Fort Bend County, where he was a star athlete, leading his team to a state championship in 2015.

He went on to play for Texas Christian University from 2016 to 2019, when he led in rushing his senior year.

Anderson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Texans in January. He was added to the team's practice squad in December 2021 and has not yet played in an NFL game, according to information from the league.

Anderson was previously signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts in January 2021, but was waived by the club later that year, in August.

He is expected in court on Wednesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestburglaryathleteshouston texans
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
2 HPD vehicles hit during brief chase that ended in Uptown area
Tomball man admits to bringing bear spray to Jan. 6 riot, records show
Man threatens to stab nurse at NE Houston hospital, officials say
Woman charged with intoxicated manslaughter after crash, police say
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect caught after 100 mph chase through Houston ends in Katy
New video shows teens attacking man and stealing his car in W. Houston
Triple-digit heat is here to stay for the next 7-10 days
Black Kingwood family sent hate-filled notes, including 'last warning'
Some Texans with smart thermostats may have no choice but to conserve
Uvalde community members say they want former CISD police chief fired
Gun Buyback event scheduled for July 30 in Houston
Show More
Couple's wedding highlighted by encounter with Bennifer
Tomball man admits to bringing bear spray to Jan. 6 riot, records show
Illegal street racing in Richmond prompts warning from FBCSO
Families beg for change as videos released in Uvalde school shooting
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
More TOP STORIES News