Former Harris Co. deputy wins reinstatement after he was acquitted for deadly shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was acquitted in the killing of an unarmed man could now be getting his job back.

Cameron Brewer was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the deadly shooting of Danny Thomas back in March 2018. A month after the shooting, Brewer was fired from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a move which he has since appealed.

In August 2019, a jury acquitted Brewer. Now, nearly a year later, the Civil Service Commission has recommended him to be reinstated.

The shooting took place in the Greenspoint area, where deputies say Thomas was reportedly acting erratically and "foaming at the mouth" while in the street.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released dashcam video of last week's deadly, deputy-involved shooting of Danny Ray Thomas, 35.



Brewer said he ordered Thomas to stop walking, but investigators say when Thomas kept going, Brewer fired the fatal shot, striking Thomas in the chest.

Dashcam video from the incident showed Thomas approaching Brewer's patrol car with his pants down. Then, moments later, shots were fired.

In 2018, authorities said an internal investigation showed Brewer did not properly follow the sheriff's use of force policy when he shot Thomas to death.

The district attorney's office released the following statement at the time of Brewer's acquittal:
"We felt this was an important case to bring to a jury so that jurors could hear all the evidence and we respect the jury's verdict," said Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "Whenever a citizen dies at the hands of a law enforcement officer, it is an especially significant case for the community. Such cases are tragedies all around. Our hearts go out to the family of Danny Thomas."

The video above is from a previous report.
