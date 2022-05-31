2 more suspects arrested in connection to murder of Baytown grandmother lured outside home

On March 8 Baytown police say a man rang the doorbell of Roxann Inniss, pretending he had just swiped her car, asking Inniss to come outside and check for any damages.
According to records, doorbell footage captured Inniss walking outside her home with the man, with her phone in hand. A single gunshot is heard on the doorbell camera audio about a minute later.
Baytown police released the footage of the man, dressed in disguise, with lipstick, a wig, and scrubs, asking for the public's help. Tipsters led police to Damere Ferguson, 18, who was arrested in March for murder.
Records state Ferguson told police he was paid $200 to drive to Inniss' home and ring the doorbell, lure her outside, and later offered $10,000 to not go to the police.
However, Ferguson later told police he was not the shooter. According to records, he said the shooter was a man he knew as "Mister."
Nearly three months after the murder, police have now arrested two more men, including the gunman they believe is "Mister."
Records show on May 25, Leland Williams was arrested and charged with murdering Inniss. On May 14, a third man, Allex Washington, was arrested for tampering with evidence. Police accuse Washington of helping Williams cover up the murder by cleaning the car they were in.
While Inniss's family is relieved to hear police made two more arrests, they are left with so many questions and won't have closure until then.
"Why, why, why? What did she do?" Ashley Green, her niece, asked.
Green said her aunt was one of five children, a mother to four children, and a grandmother to seven. Her life revolved around her family. They are all trying to fathom why the person they knew as a loving, quiet family woman would be the target of such horror.
"She didn't live that kind of life," Green said. "If she wasn't with family, she was with her grandkids or working."
Inniss' mother, Grace Alleyne Russell, hasn't been able to sleep since her daughter was killed.
SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Man accused in Baytown grandmother's murder arrested in Ohio, records show
"It's hard. It's hard," Alleyne Russell said. "I don't want to get out of bed in the morning."
The family said all they can do is pray until they get the answers they are desperately searching for.
"I hope it comes to a close soon, it's not easy," Alleyne Russel said.
The family has created a GoFundMe to help with the kids she leaves behind.
Ferguson, who was arrested in Ohio back in March, remains behind bars on an $850,000 bond for murder and a $500,000 bond for tampering with evidence.
Williams is behind bars, with bond temporarily denied. His arraignment for his murder charge is Tuesday.
Washington posted his combined $22,500 for tampering with evidence and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
