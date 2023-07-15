What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

Amber Alert: 11-year-old girl abducted out of Dallas last seen Friday, officials say

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old's disappearance prompted an Amber Alert out of Dallas, Texas, Saturday morning.

The Waxahachie Police Department believes Tanya Jackson was abducted and last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave at about 8 p.m. Friday.

She's described as a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds.

Tanya was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red lettering.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.