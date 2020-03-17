Sports

NFL stunned as #FireOBrien trends after DeAndre Hopkins' trade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It wasn't just fans who were stunned to hear about the blockbuster deal that sent now-former Texans star DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Some of Hopkins' own teammates and NFL colleagues had their own strong reactions.

That includes quarterback Deshaun Watson, who remained silent the day the news broke, but addressed it Tuesday in a tweet.

"Not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career. Not only someone who was a leader but one of the best to ever do it. Even more I appreciate your genuine friendship from Day 1. Wishing you everything you deserve Fam!," Watson wrote.



JJ Watt brought back an old post from March 11 where he wrote, "These are truly wild times," and quote tweeted it with a new line, "This tweet was ahead of its time."



Meanwhile, Justin Reid summed up his whole mood with one emoji.



Kenny Stills had no words either, instead opting for a GIF of Rockets star Russell Westbrook.



Former Texans weighed in, too.

Kareem Jackson, who now plays for the Denver Broncos, first asked how Houston was feeling before commenting that the organization must have lost its mind.



Tyrann Mathieu, who is part of the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs only said, "THATS NEWS!!!"



In return for trading Hopkins, the Texans will get running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Johnson reacted to the trade on Twitter Monday afternoon expressing his excitement to join the Texans.



But questioning the move stretched far beyond those who have current and former ties to the Texans.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward called the move "questionable," to put it lightly, while the Jaguars' Leonard Fournette said the league was losing its mind.

Fournette's comment may have had something else behind it, though. The Jaguars have been in the midst of their own wild trades, sending away A.J. Bouye (who was also a Texan at one point) and Calais Campbell.




Later on Twitter, the hashtag "FireOBrien," referencing Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, started to trend online with several tweets that aren't safe for work.

Ever the classy player, Hopkins did take the time to thank fans through a message on his social media feeds, writing, "The city of Houston will forever be loved."



He tweeted again Tuesday morning thanking Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for his leadership.



The Cardinals will get Hopkins and a fourth-round pick.

According to ESPN sources, other picks are involved but Hopkins wanted a new deal that the Cardinals could provide.

The trade is still being finalized.



The video above is from a previous story.

