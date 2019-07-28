'You can survive': Texans' DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a way to empower women who have been experienced domestic abuse, homelessness and sex trafficking, a group of 20 received full makeovers.Sabrina Greenlee, mother of Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, made it possible through her non-profit S.M.O.O.T.H.She is a domestic violence survivor and has overcome a lot to get to the point she is at today."I was assaulted in 2002, murder-plot on my life. I was left for dead. Seventeen-percent of my body burned," Greenlee said.She is completely blind but wants women who are going through adverse situations to know that she sees them, she loves them and she cares for them."Love yourself," Greenlee said. "It starts with self-worth. That was one of the things that I just didn't know how to do that."All 20 women had their hair, nails and make up done. They got massages and new clothes. They will be presented with their new looks to their family and friends Sunday evening."You don't get a lot of opportunities to get treated like a princess," Erica Moore said.For Latrice Kelley, this makeover marks the beginning of a new chapter in her life."As of yesterday, which was the 26th, I made three years clean," she said.Kelley said she battled drug addiction and incarceration for 20 years. Now, she has a job, is in school and is close to moving out of the homeless shelter she is living in.Her face lit up when she talked about her son seeing her new look."I just hope that people see that this this a lifestyle change for me," Kelley said. "This is not just something temporary as it was before."